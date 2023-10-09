ROCKY POINT — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Heide Trask Titans for a 28-8 victory on Friday night in a Waccamaw conference clash. Senior running-back Masion Brooks continued his stellar season against a struggling football team with 206 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. All four of his touchdowns came in the first quarter of play and the Eagles defense took care of the rest by holding their opponents to eight points.

The Titans struggled to hold onto the ball in the first half with five successive turnovers and their opponents took full advantage of the mistakes. Senior running-back Omar Hill scored on a 51 yard touchdown run to help the Titans get on the board after going scoreless in the first half. The Eagles dominated the majority of the game and chewed away the clock with long possessions to kill any hope from their opponents. East Bladen had over 300 yards in total offense and held their opponents to just 169 yards the entire night.

Senior running-back Na’Toren Corbett had 18 touches and finished with 64 yards on the ground. Junior quarterback Kewone Maynor was 50 percent on his passing and finished with 73 yards through the air. Junior wideout Malaki Moore caught three of those passes for 55 yards receiving. The Titans were led by Hill with 122 rushing yards and their quarterback Nick Bousquet went 3-of-4 passing for 25 yards.

The Eagles stay atop of the Waccamaw Conference with a 4-0 record as West Columbus chases behind them in second with a 3-0 conference record. East Bladen will have the privilege of hosting West Columbus in their next game for a pivotal clash between two of the best teams in the Waccamaw.