BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights had two of their own selected for the SAC 6 All-Conference Team; senior center-back Daniel Gustafson and junior winger Christopher Ramirez Labra. Gustafson anchored the Knights backline with a team leading 71 steals, while Ramirez Labra used his creativity up front for 8 goal involvements(7 g, 2 a) and he finished the year with 65 steals on the season.

Gustafson wore the captains armband for the Knights this season and he led by example with his ability to sweep up attacks on the defensive end. He played a role in two shutout victories against East Columbus and South Columbus. Ramirez Labra was utilized in several different positions around the field throughout the season as one of the Knights most important players.

Clinton won this year’s SAC 6 Conference Championship and senior midfielder Walker Spell was an essential player to their success on the field. Spell’s 22 goals and 23 assists was enough for him to be named this season’s Player of the Year, while Clinton Head Coach Brad Spell was named this season’s Coach of the Year.

Clinton had five other All-Conference selections on their team–junior defender Oskar Adasiak, junior midfielder Ryan Freeman, junior midfielder Julian Najera, sophomore defender Holden Spell, and junior midfielder Griffin Williams. Midway also had five All-Conference selections–senior Abraham Florido, senior Edwin Gasper, senior Henize Mondragon, senior Holden Sinclair, and senior Gavin Warren.

St. Pauls Covin Gomez, Kevin Lopez, and Eric Aguliar were the representatives for the Bulldogs. Red Springs Alfredo Capulin and Carlos Garcia Hernandez were named to the All-Conference list as well.