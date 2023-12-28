PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Wednesday morning that Brendon Jonsson has been promoted to Assistant Athletics Director for Athletic Training & Sports Medicine.

Jonsson, who embarks on his third year as an athletic trainer at UNC Pembroke also serves as a lecturer in the Health & Physical Education Department. He handles day-to-day responsibilities of the women’s soccer and women’s basketball programs.

“Brendon’s commitment to not just UNCP but to our community makes him a great fit to lead our Athletic Training unit,” said UNCP Athletics Director Dick Christy. “He’s continued to pursue knowledge and focus on first class patient care and I know he will hold that same standard for the entire division. I’m very thankful for all the work he has done during the interim period and excited for the future.”

Jonsson came to North Carolina after serving as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Syracuse and at California (Pa.). During his time at Syracuse, he was assigned duties with the men’s soccer team. While at California, he handled responsibilities with the men’s soccer team and the softball time. He also served as a supplemental instructor for Functional Kinesiology.

In September 2013, Jonsson began working with UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, where he served as a high school athletic trainer. He managed 19 varsity sports and six junior varsity sports for eight season. In April 2020, he began working with UNC Health Southeastern Orthopedics in Lumberton as an athletic trainer in the physician practice. During this time, he was tasked with orthopedic clinic duties.

“I’m very grateful and honored to be trusted with this opportunity,” said Jonsson. “I have been blessed with an amazing staff to work with and I look forward to seeing the growth in each of us. Collectively as a team, we are looking forward to making UNCP the standard in Athletic Training and care for the student-athletes in which we serve, in addition to being good representatives for our university.”

Jonsson earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from UNCP in 2011 and earned his masters degree from California (Pa.) in 2013. He is certified in CPR/AED, a member of the North Carolina Athletic Trainers Association, as well as a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association District III. Jonsson and his wife, Brandy, have two kids, Natalie and Daniel, and reside in Lumberton.