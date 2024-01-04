Jan. 2

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the West Columbus Lady Vikings for a 62-15 victory in a non-conference match-up. The Lady Knights dominated their opponents from minute one and senior guard Kiera Lewis led the rout with 23 points. West Columbus had over 20 turnovers and plenty of missed shots in between for a lackluster night on the offensive end of the floor.

West Bladen junior guard Holland Davis also had a great night with 12 points and a team-high of seven rebounds. The Lady Knights held the visitors to 12 points at the intermission and they held them to just three points for the entire second half. Tierra Brady led the Lady Vikings in scoring with 10 points on the night.

West Bladen senior guard Kali Allen finished the night with 11 points and junior center Alina Chavez abused her opponents in the interior to finish the night with 10 points.

Jan. 3

SOUTHPORT — The South Brunswick Lady Cougars defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 50-45 victory in a non-conference match-up on Wednesday night. South Brunswick freshman guard Meryn Deustch was the catalyst for her team in the first half with 10 points. The Lady Knights fell behind 15-10 in the first quarter but began to chip away at the gap with offense from Allen, Lewis and Davis.

Lewis got it going with some crucial baskets and Allen drained a three-ball as the second quarter was winding down. The Lady Cougars were able to fend off their opponents and went into the halftime break with a one point lead at 25-24. However, the host came out for the third quarter with an upped intensity and were able to get out of the third quarter with some breathing room with a six point lead going into the final quarter.

Davis gave the visitors a lifeline in the final quarter by making some crucial baskets but the Lady Cougars stayed in front. Davis led the Lady Knights in scoring with 13 points, while Lewis dropped 12 points and senior Mallory Bryan finished with 11 points. West Bladen’s overall record moves to 4-5 and they’ll take on West Columbus away from home next Wednesday.