EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Pender Patriots for a 80-56 victory on Friday night in a Waccamaw Conference matchup. East Bladen junior guard Domnick Collins exploded for 30 points and senior guard Lee Barnes knocked down another 18 points for their teams ninth win of the year. Sophomore forward Keyshaewn Kemp also had a team-high 11 rebounds in the Eagles home victory.

Pender’s senior guard Cyrus Page scored 23 points to lead his team and junior forward Malcolm Driver finished the night with 9 points. Collins got going early in the first quarter with a long-range bomb to get momentum flowing for the host. Pender was able to respond with three-points of their own but failed to stop their opponents on the other end as their opponents quickly raced to a seven point lead.

Senior guard Desmond Thomas netted from the midrange to help the visitors climb out of an early hole and his basket brought his team within two points. Barnes went 2-for-2 at the charity stripe and East Bladen were able to hold on the defensive end to keep their edge; Barnes then proceeded to drain another three-ball to increase the host lead in the first quarter.

Kemp would drain a field goal and Collins would get a free throw to fall as they took an 18-8 lead into the second quarter. The Eagles were firing on the offensive side and were also getting second-chance opportunities by being dominant on the boards with Rodney Lacewell’s size underneath. Collins and Barnes dipped into their offensive bags in the second quarter for spot-up shots around the floor as the host went into the intermission with an 18 point lead.

East Bladen held firmly to the momentum as they never trailed once during the game and they were able to end a tough week on a high. The Eagles are now 4-5 in conference play and they stay in the fourth spot in the conference standings. Their next game will be on the road against the West Columbus Vikings on Tuesday.

WEST BLADEN

CLINTON — The West Bladen Knights defeated the Clinton Darkhorses’ for a 69-31 victory on Friday night in a SAC 6 clash. The Knights were on fire on the offensive end and they were equally dominant on the defensive side of the ball against a struggling Clinton side. Sophomore guard Jackson Pait went 5-for-8 on three-point shots as he led the Knights in scoring with 17 points.

Junior guard Hezekiah Adams finished the night with 16 points and junior center Chase Williams finished with 16 points in the visitors 15th straight win. The Darkhorses’ were led by junior forward Nydarion Blackwell and sophomore guard Holden Spell with eight points apiece. Pait started the first quarter by netting three three-point baskets and Williams got to the free throw line as the visitors quickly built a lead at the start.

Adams and Pait both netted triples in the second quarter as the gap widened more and more between the two teams. Freshman forward Kendall Lessane also got four points off the bench for the Knights. Williams tossed in the final shot of the first half and the Knights took a 15 point lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Knights shot the ball over 60 percent in their Friday night victory and they outrebounded their opponents by 27-11. West Bladen will have four games remaining before the end of the regular-season and they will take on the Midway Raiders at home this Tuesday. Head Coach Travis Pait and the Knights hold onto first place in the SAC 6 with the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes chasing them in second with one game behind.