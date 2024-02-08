BLADENBORO — The Midway Lady Raiders defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 41-39 victory on Tuesday evening in a SAC 6 clash. The Raiders were behind by six points coming into the third quarter but they slowly chipped away at their opponents lead until senior guard Morgan Williams got the visitors ahead at the free throw line for the first time. West Bladen senior guard Kiera Lewis went 1-for-2 at the line to keep the game deadlocked at 24-24.

The Lady Raiders got called for traveling while trying to advance the ball up the floor and the host added onto their lead at the free throw line with a 50 percent effort from Mallory Bryan. West Bladen were able to hold the visitors on their next few defensive possessions but missed free throws prevented them from creating separation. Sophomore center Peyton Herring flipped her shot in for two points and the Raiders reclaimed the lead at 26-25.

The host went on to miss two more free throws and the visitors capitalized with Kyleigh Stonerock converting a field goal from in close. Lewis quickly drove the ball down the floor before tossing her lay-up through contact and she tied the game at the free throw line for a swift response by the Lady Knights. Stonerock broke the deadlock at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a long-range two while having a defender’s hand in her face to make the game 31-29. West Bladen stayed on their opponents heels by going 1-for-2 at the free throw line and they were able to force a turnover on the defensive side of the ball.

Unfortunately for the host they would turn the ball over themselves and Stonerock proceeded to knock down free throws to keep the Lady Raiders ahead by three points. West Bladen’s struggles at the line continued but sophomore Natlee Sykes was able to salvage a missed free throw for a put-back two as the game moved to 33-32. The Raiders were able to respond with a three-pointer from junior guard Ariel Pegues and the host quickly answered with a three-ball of their own from Sykes.

Williams drove the lane for a two-point effort to preserve the Lady Raiders three point lead and placed pressure back on their opponents with under four minutes left to play. Bryan went 0-for-2 at the free throw line but was able to gather her missed shot and get another opportunity at the line. She proceeded to drain both and the host stayed within striking distance of their opponents.

Both teams turned the ball over on their next possessions and Sykes was able to take the lead for the Knights once more at the free throw line with a 1-for-2 effort. The final minutes of the game were sloppy by both teams and the Lady Knights fought to keep their one point advantage intact with less than a minute remaining.

The Raiders had a chance to snatch back the lead but went 0-for-2 at the line and West Bladen had a chance to take control of the game. Midway went into their man-to-man press and were able to force a turnover on the inbound pass. Williams was fouled in the scramble for the loose ball and she was able to reclaim the lead at the charity stripe with a one-point advantage. West Bladen missed their shot on the other end and they resorted to sending their opponents to the line in order to preserve precious seconds on the clock.

The Lady Raiders went 0-for-2 on the trip and hope was still on the host side to turnaround the game. West Bladen attempted to shoot a three from the corner but Williams swooped in with a big-time block to keep the game at 40-39. Williams then proceeded to ice the game by nailing 1-of-2 free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Midway now moves to an overall record of 9-9 and they are now tied for fourth place in the SAC 6 standings with a 2-5 record. They’ll host the Clinton Darkhorses’ for their next game on Friday as the regular-season finale approaches. West Bladen’s overall record moves to 4-12 and they hold the sixth place spot with three games remaining. The Lady Knights will travel to St. Pauls this Friday for their next game.

RESULTS AROUND WACCAMAW/SAC 6 (Girls):

East Bladen (17-3, 9-1) 64, West Columbus (0-12, 0-8) 16

Whiteville (8-9, 6-2) 42, Pender (6-10, 3-6) 41

South Columbus (4-17, 3-6) 29, Heide Trask (3-17, 2-6) 28

St. Pauls (13-4, 6-1) 52, Fairmont (18-3, 6-1) 48

Clinton (12-7, 5-2) 35, Red Springs (4-15, 2-5) 24