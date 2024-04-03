ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Lady Eagles stay perfect in conference play after defeating the Pender Patriots for a 2-nil victory in a Waccamaw clash on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles got both their goals from senior midfielder Heidi Rebollar to seal their second straight victory against Pender. Rebollar opened the scoring just before the ref blew his halftime whistle and she fully pushed momentum in the host’s favor with a goal in the first minutes of the second half.

Goalkeeper Reese Hester and the Lady Eagles got their fifth shutout victory of the season as they continue to blankout their Waccamaw foes in conference play. Head Coach Jay Raynor and the Lady Eagles stay atop the standings with a 6-0 record, with the Heide Trask Lady Titans chasing behind in second place. East Bladen will take on SouthEastern Homeschool on Monday in a non-conference clash.

OTHER RESULTS AROUND WACCAMAW/SAC 6:

Heide Trask(6-3-1, 2-0) 4, Whiteville(1-8, 0-2) 1 [03/27]

East Duplin(8-3-1, 4-0) 5, Heide Trask(6-3-1, 2-0) 2

East Columbus(2-4, 2-3) 2, South Columbus(2-6-3, 2-3-1) 0

Clinton(4-6, 1-0) 9, West Bladen(1-3-1, 0-1) 0

Red Springs(3-6, 1-0) 4, St. Pauls(2-8, 0-1) 0