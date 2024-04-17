EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN-The Heide Trask Titans defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 3-2 victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash on Friday evening. The Titans were on the frontfoot to start the game and they opened the scoring in the first few minutes of the match. East Bladen slowly grew into the game and they got their first goal of the evening on a quick counter down the pitch.

Junior forward Iveonna “NeNe” Ward beat the keeper to a 50/50 ball that was crossed into the box for the Lady Eagles first goal in the 22nd minute of the first half. East Bladen’s confidence grew as they were able to seize control of possession and they were able to challenge the Hiede Trask keeper with shots from distance.

The visitors were able to avoid going down by a goal in the 13th minute after the ball pinballed to Jackie Medina-Leal but she couldn’t turn her shot on target. East Bladen were able to get a few more cracks at the Titans before the halftime whistle. A lightning delay halted play momentarily at the start of the second half but the action resumed with goals from each team.

Heide Trask would do enough to leave Elizabethtown with the victory and take first place in the Waccamaw Conference after their second straight victory over the Lady Eagles. East Bladen senior midfielder Heidi Rebollar scored the other goal for the host on Friday. Head coach Jay Raynor and the Lady Eagles’ overall record falls to 8-2-1, with their next match slated for West Bladen on April 22nd in a non-conference clash.

East Bladen claims second place with a record of 6-2 in the Waccamaw Conference after close defeats to Heide Trask in the past week. The East Columbus Gators remain behind them in third place with a 4-3 record in conference play.

WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Lady Knights and the Midway Lady Raiders drew 0-0 in a SAC 6 clash on Friday evening. The Lady Knights defense held firm against their opponents and their senior goalkeeper Briana Carrenza Toledo recorded eight saves. Midway stays in second place in the conference standings after the draw at 1-0-1 record.

The Lady Knights stay in fifth place and they’ll go head-to-head with St. Pauls this Tuesday at home for their next game. St. Pauls picked up their third win of the season on Friday against Pender after thrashing the Lady Patriots for a 5-2 victory. They’ll be looking to climb the table for the second place spot in the conference.