BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights host the East Columbus Gators under the lights on Friday.

The Knights are still searching for their first win of the season and they hope to get back on track against a winless football team.

Coach Williams and his team have been plagued with injuries at key positions on both sides of the ball, but Williams said some key players have made their return to practice this week.

“We had some nicks and bruises to start the season but with some guys returning I think we can finally start building chemistry amongst ourselves,” Williams said.

The Knights freshman quarterback Hunter Hester gets his secon start of the season going into Friday night with the full support of his coaching staff.

“He’ll [Hestor] make freshman mistakes but if he stays within the system he’s going to be a joy to watch,” Williams said.

The Knights keys to winning the game is moving the ball efficiently and putting the ball in the back of the endzone. The Gator’s like to play a three front defense with athletes in their secondary and enjoy moving fast on the offensive side of the ball with their RPO style of play.

The Gators’ player to watch is the team’s shifty junior quarterback Junior Stewart, as well as a speedy wide receiver core. Williams hasn’t let the past three defeats kill his team’s confidence and he said he feels like his team is capable of reaching another gear.

“If everybody does their job and we fit together like a puzzle, we’ll be unstoppable.” Whilliams said.

The coach preached the importance for his team to play all four quarters and execute what they’ve practiced. The Knights have had bright spots in previous games but is consistency missing a key ingredient and Williams hopes the turnaround will begin this Friday.