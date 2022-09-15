ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles play away against the Midway Raiders in the team’s opening conference matchup of the season.

The Eagles have been faced with adversity these past couple of weeks and will be looking to get their season back on track.

In Midway’s win streak their offense has put up 52 points in their last two games and their defense has held their opponents to a combined 22 points. Evidence suggests that Coach Priest and his team aren’t strangers to a challenge however, facing some formidable opposition in the early stages of the season.

The Eagles will want to make a statement to the rest of the conference and show their rivals that they’re real contenders. The Raiders play a run and gun style with their senior quarterback Casey Culbreth liking to make things happen with his arm. The receivers on the outside will surely be looking to exploit the Eagles secondary who struggled against the pass last week.

The Raiders defense has yet to register a turnover all season but their offense rarely gives the ball back. Whoever can win the turnover battle and find the edge will be in the best position to win the game.

The Eagles power run game is one of their strengths and this will allow them to dictate the clock making a long night for the Raiders front seven.

The Eagles leading rusher Maison Brooks was absent in last week’s loss and hopefully will be ready to go Friday night.

The Raiders will look to avenge last season’s loss against the Eagles in front of their home fans. However, last year is a distant memory to the Eagles whose players will be looking to halt a possible string of losses.