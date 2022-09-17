NEWTON GROVE-The East Bladen Eagles lose to the Midway Raiders in 23-22 in an East Conference 7 thriller. The game started out in a defensive stalemate in the 1st quarter as both teams tried to gain a foothold over one another. The Raiders broke the deadlock with 5 minutes left in the 2 quarter by powering the ball into the endzone on 4th and goal.

The Raiders converted a two point conversion to make the score 8-0 putting the pressure on the Eagles to score before the half. The Eagles started on their own 33 yd line after the kickoff and were able to get the ball down to the 4 yard line with 52 seconds to spare in the half.

Junior running back Mansion Brooks finds the endzone for the Eagles to make the game 8-6. The Raiders managed to get the ball 5 yd line but failed to score in the dying seconds of the first half. The dramatic end to the half carried itself to the third when the Eagles attempted to catch their opponents off guard with a pooch kick. Unfortunately for the Eagles the gamble didn’t pay off and the Raiders advanced the ball to the Eagles 42 yd line.

However, the good field position will be squandered as the Raiders get a touchdown wiped off the board due to holding and eventually turn the ball over on downs. On the next drive the Eagles converted a 4th and long when a long throw was batted into the hands of an Eagle reciever.

Two plays later Brooks drove the ball into the endzone to make the score 12-8 for his second touchdown of the night to give the Eagles the lead. The Eagles were successful in converting the 2 pointer and went up 14-8 with 56 seconds left in the 3rd.

The Eagles attempt another onside kick and this time the ball ricochets off a Midway player back into arms of the Eagles. The Eagles finish the 3rd quarter with all the momentum and junior running back Darius Williamson scores on a 4 yd run at the top of the 4th quarter. After another 2 point conversion the Eagles went up 22-8 with 9 minutes left to play.

The Raiders went down the field in a hurry and junior quarterback Tim Westbrook finds his running back on a 14 yd touchdown pass. With the score now 22-15 the Raiders lined up for an onside kick of their own and fought to recover the ball back on the Eagles 43 yd line. The Raiders attempted to play fast but the Eagle defense forced them to go 3-and-out with 5:20 left in the 4th.

The Eagles rolled the dice on 4th down and tried to ice the game on the halfway line but the Raiders were up to the challenge. The Raiders took over on the 50 with 3:42 left on the clock. Westbrook eventually connects with his receiver for a 6 yd touchdown pass to make the game 22-21 with 25 seconds to go. Instead of trying to take the game to overtime, the Raiders offense ran back on the field for the 2 point conversion and the game.

Westbrook steps back and shoots the pass into the hands of his reciever to make the game 23-22. The Eagles with 25 seconds left on the clock weren’t able to pull off a miracle and the game ended in heartbreak.