CLINTON-The West Bladen Knights are defeated by the Clinton Dark Horses’ 68-0. The Dark Horses’ high-power offense proved to be too much for the Knights as they fell behind early 54-0 at half. The Knights offense struggled to get a foothold in the game and never found a rhythm.

The Dark Horse running back core finished the game with a combined 4 rush touchdowns. West Bladen will have a bye next week and ample amount of time to prepare for county rivals East Bladen for their next game.