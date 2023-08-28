GRAY’S CREEK — The Creek Run Invitational over the weekend included a couple of runners from East Bladen.

Senior Sabria McClean and Jacob Caulder both competed in the 5k against an experienced field.

McClean finished 39th with a time of 29:15.13 on the girls side and Caulder finished in 52nd with a time of 23:24.27 on the boys side.

West Johnston senior Kati Giangreco took first place in the girls 5k with a time of 21:14.01 and Union Pines sophomore Cobin Weeks took first place in the boys 5k with a time of 16:08.63.

Caulder and McClean will have plenty of meets to improve their time with their next meet approaching this Thursday against teams in the Waccamaw.