BLADENBORO — West Bladen junior Demon’tre Love made SAC 6 All-Conference in cross country for a stellar year on the trail. Love finished in second place for all six of his conference races this season and he finished 24th overall at the NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regional. He ran 18:32.00 at the SAC 6 Conference Championship for a second place finish, as well as posting his fastest time of the ‘23 season.

Clinton senior Christian Ortiz claimed the “Runner of the Year” award for his dominance in the SAC 6. Ortiz won every conference race he ran in and he claimed the conference championship for the second straight year. Other boy runners selected to All-Conference was Red Springs Zachary Baker, Fairmont’s Austin Locklear and Kyland Strickland, St. Pauls’ Jordan Cook, and Midway’s Sam Weber. Fairmont Head Coach Samual Reynolds was selected the “Boy’s Coach of the Year” after his squad took first place in the team competition.

Midway’s Hailey Happel won “Runner of the Year” for her dominance on the girls side in the SAC 6. She was joined by her teammates Rachel Eldridge, Addison Jackson and Judith Salgado were the other Lady Raiders amongst the people named to the All-Conference team. Clinton’s Kate Hobston, Even Gillespie and Hailey Mathis were the other names to round off the All-Conference list. Midway’s Head Coach Jay Faircloth was named “Girl’s Coach of the Year” after the Lady Raiders claimed victory in the team competition at the SAC 6 Conference Championship.