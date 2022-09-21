ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles host the Clinton Dark Horses in a East Conference matchup this Friday. After last Friday’s heartbreaking loss Coach Priest and the Eagle’s are looking to rebound but it won’t be easy against the conference favorites.The Dark Horses are 4-1 this season and have been putting up dominant performances against their opponents. “It’s going to be a tough opponent and we’ll have our hands full but we’ll see how it goes,” said Priest.

The Eagles want to minimize the mistakes that hurt them in their loss against Midway last week. The Eagles have been struggling with injury all season and the recent results don’t reflect the perfomances on the field. “I want to see my team play with a chip on their shoulder,” said Priest when asked how he wanted his team to respond to the recent adversity. The Dark Horse’s big defensive line leads the conference in sacks and their defense has only allowed 81 points in 5 games. This will be a challenge for the Eagles as their offensive strength is pounding the ball inside and battling inside the trenches.

The Dark Horse’s sophomore quarterback Nydarion Blackwell has been a dynamic threat in the pass and run game. Blackwell stood out in the win against West Bladen finishing the game with 160 yd of total offense and 2 touchdowns. “They’re a team full of athletes and we’ll have to be ready,” said Priest. The Eagles defense have been struggling to keep opponents out of the endzone, allowing 196 points in their first 5 games.

It’s still early days in the conference and the Eagles can make some noise with a win against a solid team. Priest believes their mistakes killed them last game but he feels a good result this Friday could be a good way to gain momentum.