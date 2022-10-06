BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Knights are looking to get their season back on track this Friday on the road against the Fairmont Golden Tornados. After their loss to their county rivals East Bladen on Monday the Knights only had 3 days to prepare for the next game. “After a win or a loss, you have 24 hours and the next day you have to let it go,” said Coach Williams when reflecting on Monday’s loss with his team.

Both teams go into this matchup even in the statistical categories except the Golden Tornadoes have the edge in the passing game. The Golden Tornadoes have dealt with their own struggles this season and haven’t won a game since week 1 against Lumberton. The Golden Tornados homecoming is this week so they’ll have every intention to put on good performance in front of their home crowd. Williams and the Knights have spent the last few days in between cleaning up their offense and simulating Fairmont’s air-raid type offense.

“This is the type of team[Fairmount] that you have to hit early and often because if those athletes get loose then they’re going to the house,” said Williams. The Knights main focus is finishing the season strong no matter the result and hopefully sneak into the 3rd spot of the Southeastern 2A Conference by winning out.

“It’s important for us to finish these last 3 games strong and finishing strong doesn’t necessarily mean wins,” said Williams. “I want to see my team compete and play with heart, no matter the opposition.”

The injury bug is still lingering in the Knights locker room and they will be without some key players on Friday. Starting junior wideout Travis Baxley will be out for the remainder of the season with a fractured foot and senior running back Tydrick Stewart is nursing an injured foot that will be a game time decision. Williams preached the balance of “not doing too much” and “not doing enough” when preparing during this condensed week to keep his players healthy.

Both teams have had a hard time keeping their opponents from scoring so a back and forth night should be expected from two teams desperate for a turnaround. The Golden Tornados are 9-8 in the overall head-to-head series with the Knights but the Knights were able to scrape a 14-12 victory last season.