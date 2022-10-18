BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights hosted the Red Springs Red Devils in a 39-20 victory to snap their losing streak and celebrate a homecoming victory. The high-scoring night started with a 63-yard run from senior running back Tydrick Stewart. Freshman quarterback Hunter Hestor would dump the ball off to sophomore Hezekiah Adams to quickly go up 14 to end the quarter.

The Red Devils finally responded at the start of the 2nd quarter with a 4-yard run from senior Jamey Tedder. West Bladen’s Stewart took a 44-yard run to the house a minute later to increase the home team’s lead to 20-6. The Knights closed the quarter when Hester’s pass connected with junior running back Messyah Whitted to increase the point tally to 26.

The first half would end with all the momentum in the Knights’ hands. Red Springs didn’t score again until there were 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Senior receiver Aaron Wren will go on to return the kickoff for a 41-yard score moments later to put the Knights in poll position going into the 4th quarter.

Senior defensive tackle Parnell Hooper got an opportunity to power the ball into the endzone for an 8-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left to play in the game. The Red Devils get another touchdown to make the game 39-20 in the dying minutes of the game. The Knights rode the final minutes out to secure their first in-conference win this season. Stewart finished the game with 115 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns to cap an impressive victory from the home team.