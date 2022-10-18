ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles hosted the Fairmont Golden Tornados in a 42-26 win. East Bladen was celebrating their homecoming so junior quarterback Gabriel Washington and the Golden Tornadoes had to contend with a packed Lennon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles started the night on offense with the home crowd’s energy behind them but the Golden Tornados’ defense made the stop in four downs.

Fairmont opened the scoring in the first quarter with Washington finding his sophomore receiver Jamir Washington. The Golden Tornadoes went for two but were unsuccessful making the game 6-0 with 8 minutes left in the quarter. The Eagles on their next possession grinded the football down to the red zone but turned the ball over on downs just missing on a pass in the corner.

Junior linebacker Christopher Harding snatched back momentum with a pick to get the Eagles in a good field possession to start the second quarter. For a moment East Bladen fans held their breath when the football hit the ground but luckily stumbled back into the Eagles’ hands. Junior Kalec Autry would run into the endzone for 6 to make the offense’s past mistake a distant memory.

The Golden Tornadoes’ first possession to start the quarter had a big gain ripped away by a holding penalty resulting in them having to punt three plays later. A high snap allowed the Eagles in the backfield and the Golden Tornadoes got their punt blocked. The Eagles senior running back Masion Brooks punched the ball in to make the game 13-6. The Golden Tornados’ offense came back out clicking on the next drive with good field possession starting on the 48 after a squib kick.

Fairmont was moving the ball steadily but senior defensive end Zamar Lewis got the Eagles defense’s second pick of the night. Brooks would use his speed and power to spin free for an 80-yard touchdown run. The Eagle got the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 21-6. Washington will scramble into the endzone to close the scoring in the second quarter and things finished 21-12 going into the second half.

The Golden Tornados had a promising start to the third quarter but a turnover on downs would halt their offense. The Eagles fumbled moments later to give their opponents some new life in the game. Washington would escape a collapsing pocket and take it in himself from 12 yards out. Brooks would respond with a 16-yard touchdown run of his own to help get the Eagles lead to 8 with 30 seconds left in the third.

The Golden Tornados got down the field but turned the ball over on 4th down at their opponents’ goal line. Sophomore quarterback Kewane Manor connected with his fellow sophomore receiver Malikah Moore for 86 yards to make the score 35-20 with 6:54 remaining in the fourth. Junior receiver Travelius Leach snagged a 40-yard touchdown reception to give the Golden Tornados a sliver of hope late in the quarter. Brooks would get his 4th touchdown of the night to put the game out of reach at 42-26.