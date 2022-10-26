BLADENBORO — The (2-7) West Bladen Knights host the (5-4) Midway Raiders this Friday night. This is the last game of the regular season and the Knights will be looking to end their season on a high note.

The Knights have had their struggles this season but Coach Stanley Williams believes his team can get into the playoffs with a win. “We got to stop their screen game and I think we’ll be good,” said Williams. The Knights have to tone down their aggressive play style on defense in order to not fall victim to the Raiders’ short passing game.

For some of West Bladen’s seniors, this could be their last game in a football uniform and Coach Williams has reminded his seniors what this game means this week in practice. “If they never left it all on the field before, this is the game they must,” said Williams.

Williams wants his seniors to set the standard for the underclassmen by leading with their play on the field. The Knights need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive but their opponents will be motivated to finish the season strong as well.

After getting rolled over by Clinton last week, the Raiders go into Friday’s game with the pressure of East Bladen chasing behind them in the standings but they have a chance to lock up third place in the SAC 7 with a win.

West Bladen’s defense will have to contend with their opponent’s potent run attack and their willingness to air the ball out. Senior running back Trey Gregory and junior quarterback Tripp Westbrook lead the Raiders’ offensive production.

Midway’s defense will be tasked with slowing down the Knights’ running back duo of senior Tydrick Stewart and junior Messyah Whitted. Whitted rushed for 119 yds despite the Knights’ loss to St.Paul’s last week and Stewart has been leading his team in scoring.

Midway got a 16-point win in their last meeting with the Knights but have traded victories and losses in their head-to-head matchup over the years. West Bladen goes into the game at almost 100% but has a few players dealing with nagging injuries.