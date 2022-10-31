ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles hosted the St. Pauls Bulldogs in a 53-28 win in the final conference game of the season. The Eagles jumped out in front early and carried that momentum into the half at 23-14. Senior Masion Brooks got going early for the Eagles but the away team came out ready for the challenge on the first possession of the 2nd half playing hard-hitting defense.

A stop on defense gave the Bulldogs the extra push to score on their next possession with senior running back KeMarion Baldwin rushing 6 yds into the endzone to make the score 23-20. St. Pauls converts the 2-point try to make the game 23-22 with 8:45 to play in the third quarter. Things seemed to go from bad to worse for the Eagles when a fumble on their own 38 put their opponent in a favorable position to snatch the lead.

The combination of stout defense and the Bulldogs’ offense moving backward due to penalties put the ball back into the home team’s hands. Senior defensive end Will Brooks was huge upfront for the St. Pauls’ defense and was successful at plugging the running lanes.

East Bladen was forced to punt so they had to rely on its defense to protect their 2-point lead with a minute left in the third quarter. The Eagles forced a fumble with cornerback Deonte Johnson on the recovery. In excellent field position, it took the Eagles’ offense one play to extend their lead with a 3-yd run from Brooks. The Eagles went on to convert the 2-point attempt to push the lead to 31-22 with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Theophilus Setzer connected with his receiver running a slant for a huge gain into the RedZone. Baldwin stamped the drive by striding into the endzone to help close the gap for St. Pauls. The Eagles responded by marching down the field into their opponents’ endzone with 5:51 left in the game. The game at 39-28, Setzer and the Bulldogs’ offense needed to answer but time wasn’t on their side.

The Eagles brought pressure and forced a sack fumble that was scooped up by junior linebacker Kalec Aurty but a tackle from behind prevented him from scoring. Brooks punched the ball into the endzone from the one yd line to make the score 47-28 with 5:08 on the clock. The Bulldogs’ offense couldn’t find a way through the Eagles’ defense and turned the ball over on downs. East Bladen gets in the endzone one more time to finish the night at 53-28.