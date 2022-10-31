BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Knights hosted the Midway Raiders in a 7-0 defeat in the last conference game of the ‘22 season. West Bladen started the night on offense but bad snaps and penalties pushed them backwards, and forced an early appearance from the special teams. Midway started their night on offense with a short pass to senior receiver Jamir McRae, who went on to make a couple defenders miss for a big play down the sideline. McRae’s effort got the Raiders across midfeild and from there they ground their way into their opponents redzone.

The Raiders senior running back Trey Gregory finished off the opening drive by running in from 4 yds out. The Raiders made the score 7-0 after the extra point with 7:18 left in the 1st quarter. West Bladen’s offense got a 1st down the next possession but the same mistakes from the first drive cost them again and they punted once more.

The Knights defense came out on the next possession ready for war and made their opponent fight for every yard. Midway’s offense stalled at their opponents 48 and their special teams made the first appearance of the game. Junior running back Messyah Whitted maneuvered around the edge to find pockets of space to get the Knights across midfield for the first time on the night. The Raiders defense refused to break and the home team would turn the ball over on downs to conclude the 1st quarter.

The Knights defense stood their ground on their own 38 after a positive Midway drive ended on a failed 4th down conversion with 7:41 left in the 1st half. Despite the Knights defense clicking on all cylinders, their offense failed to find the necessary push needed to move the ball forward.

The half finished 7-0 with Gregory’s lone score being the difference between the two teams. The 2nd half was much of a defensive stalemate as the 1st as both defenses refused to give an inch. Eventually the defensive battle between the two conference rivals would end with the Raiders 7-0 lead still intact. Whitted would end the night with 43 carries for 205 yds to lead the Knights in offensive production. The Knights junior linebacker Aaron Lewis got 9 tackles to lead his team on the defensive side.

West Bladen ends their season at 2-8 and finishes conference play sitting in 5th place of the SAC 7.