WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Ashley Screaming Eagles defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 42-32 victory on Saturday in a non-conference clash.

The Screaming Eagles came from behind in the fourth quarter to surpass their opponents with two touchdowns as time dwindled down.

Wilmington-Ashley senior quarterback Braden Quinn got things done in the fourth quarter with his arm and feet to help lead his team to its third victory of the year.

East Bladen’s senior running back Masion Brooks rushed for 173 yards on 19 carries, scoring three touchdowns in the loss. Junior quarterback Kewone Maynor threw for 68 yards on 3-of-4 passing, including two touchdowns. Brooks powered his way into the endzone from four yards out to give the Eagles a 32-28 lead with 8:40 remaining in the final quarter.

Quinn and the Wilmington-Ashley offense responded with two big throws down the field to put the team within striking distance of the endzone. Quinn would eventually pound the ball in from four yards out to take the lead at 35-32 with 6 minutes remaining. East Bladen turned the ball over on downs in the next possession, giving Screaming Eagles the ball on their 24 yard line.

Quinn connected with senior wideout Dominic Michangelo for a 12-yard touchdown pass to extend the host lead to 42-32 with less than two minutes remaining. East Bladen fumbled the ensuing kickoff, turning the ball over and allowing Wilmington-Ashley to ice the game.

Ashley junior running back Quinn Bentley finished the night with 71 yards on 16 carries and he scored four touchdowns. East Bladen’s Moore caught all three of Maynor’s touchdown passes and he finished the night with 51 yards. East Bladen moves to 1-2 on the season and they will host James Kenan at home on Friday in a non-conference clash.