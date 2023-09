Week 3 Roundup

SAC 6 Results

West Columbus (3-0) 27, West Bladen (1-2) 15

Clinton (3-0) 41, Lumberton (0-2) 6

Westover (3-0) 34, Fairmont 8

Purnell Swett (3-0) 33, Red Springs (1-2) 13

South Brunswick (2-1) 26, St. Pauls (0-3) 21

Midway (2-1) 40, North Johnston (2-1) 36

Sept. 8:

West Bladen at East Columbus

Fairmont at Southern Lee

Lakewood at Midway

Red Springs at Lumberton

WACCAMAW 1A/2A Results

Whiteville (3-0) 42, James Kenan (2-1) 7

Heide Trask (3-0) 55, Sandhills Titans (0-3) 6

Pender (2-0) wins via forfeit Union (0-3)

Wilmington Ashley (3-0) 42, East Bladen (1-2) 32

South Columbus (1-1) at Loris, SC, canceled

Hobbton (0-2) at East Columbus (1-1) – To Be Played Monday

Sept. 8:

James Kenan at East Bladen

Wallace-Rose Hill at Pender

Union at South Columbus

West Columbus at St. Pauls

Dixon at Heide Trask

Clinton at Whiteville