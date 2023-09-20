ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles take on the East Columbus Gators in a Waccamaw Conference showdown Friday. This week’s game will be the Eagles homecoming and they will look to secure their second straight win at home. The Gators will be coming into Elizabethtown off a 36-0 loss at home against the Pender Patriots.

This will be the first time these two teams have met since the 2019/20 season with the Eagles coming out the victors with a 55-12 victory. The Gators have struggled to keep their opponents out of the endzone this season and they’ve allowed an average of 36 points per game. East Bladen’s offense will fancy this week’s challenge after putting up 40 points against South Columbus in a dominant performance.

The Eagles defense was equally impressive last week by forcing two turnovers in the form of a forced fumble and an interception as they held the Stallions to 15 points. The East Columbus offense hasn’t been able to replicate their week one performance of 375 yards of total offense. The Gators junior running-back Davonte Mashburn accounted for 302 of the 375 yards of offense and will be key in order for his team to have a chance this Friday.

The East Bladen offense put up numbers on the ground last week with 498 yards as they gashed their opponents defense with big play after big play. Senior running-backs Masion Brooks and Na’Toren Corbett combined for 389 yards between them which helped the Eagles propel themselves to victory.

This Waccamaw conference match-up will be at 7:30 pm this Friday at Lenon Fisher Stadium.