ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles are 3-0 in the Waccamaw Conference and they take on the Heide Trask Titanson the road.

The Titans have been on the opposite trajectory with three straight losses and they’ve begun conference play with an 0-2 start. East Bladen’s offense has been on a 151-point tear with more than 1,324 rushing yards over the last three games.

The Titans defense allowed over 449 yards on the ground and their offense was held to 12 points against Whiteville last Friday. East Bladen senior running-back’s Masion Brooks and Na’Toren Corbett were a 1-2-punch last week with 466 yards between them. Brooks also scored seven touchdowns in the 65-36 victory to help propel the Eagles up the standings to first place. This will be the first time these two teams have met since the 2016-17 season with the Eagles coming out on top with a 28-14 win.

The Heide Trask offense will face a solid Eagle defense that has only given up an average of 19.6 points on their three game winning streak. Slowing down the run was the Eagles kryptonite last week with 473 rushing yards allowed but they made up for it with three takeaways. East Bladen senior defensive-back Chris Harding ability to patrol the secondary and snag interceptions will make his opponents weary when attempting to throw.

Heide Trask senior running-back Omar Hill is a speedy runner who is most dangerous when out in the open field and he’ll be a key player to the offense this Friday. Junior duo Kewone Maynor and Malaki Moore connection never fails to find the endzone to add an additional threat to the Eagles offense. The Titans have a large frontline that are capable of getting into the backfield to rush the passer but their opponents strength is running the ball from north-to-south.

Brooks has rushed over 100 yards in five-of-six of the Eagles’ games and has been the key component to his team’s offense. His speed and power are his main attributes which give him the ability to break free at the line of scrimmage for big runs toward the opponents endzone. Despite the two teams being on slightly different trajectories, nothing is guaranteed in high school football and the Waccamaw Conference has been full of surprises so far this season.

Friday’s game will kickoff at 7 pm this Friday at Heide Trask High School as the Eagles seek their fourth straight win in conference play.