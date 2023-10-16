BLADENBORO — The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 49-21 victory on Friday night in a SAC 6 match-up. The Knights attempted to claw their way back after being shutout in the first half but the Bulldogs held firm in the end to secure a 28 point victory. St. Pauls suffered turnovers but they were able to force three turnovers for themselves on the defensive side as well.

The Bulldogs also had a balanced night with their run and pass game; junior quarterback Theo Seltzer finished the game with 156 yards through the air and sophomore running-back Yoshua McBryde finished the game with 178 yards on the ground. West Bladen junior Hezikiah Adams was big time for his team as he played on both sides of the ball for the Knights.

He went 5-for-9 passing with 76 yards, rushed for 48 yards, he threw two touchdown passes and ran for one in the second half. Adams also snagged an interception as a cornerback on the defensive side of the ball. Senior wideout Travis Baxley caught the 36-yard touchdown reception from Adams in the third quarter that slashed the Bulldog lead to 28-7. Junior wideout Noah Hill snagged the other touchdown pass to conclude a 21 yard night on two catches.

West Bladen senior running-back Messyah Whitted rushed for 111 yards on 24 carries for his second straight game with 100+ rush yards. The Knights rushed for a total of 179 yards and they had 89 yards through the air. St. Pauls improves their conference record to 3-0 and they leapfrog Midway for second place in the SAC 6 standings. West Bladen fell to 0-3 in conference play with two games remaining in the regular season.

They will take on an 0-3 Fairmont in their next game and it will be the Knights Senior Night next Friday.