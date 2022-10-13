ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles hosted the West Bladen Knights in a 4-2 win. The Knights controlled the possession for most of the half and were looking dangerous in their opponent’s box on a few occasions. East Bladen junior keeper Lee Barnes was up to the challenge and kept the ball out of the Eagles’ net.

A long throw in the 30th minute would send the Knights’ defense into panic mode as the ball bounced around their box but would eventually be cleared off their goal line. The Eagles began to settle into the game late in the first half. Senior forward Malcolm Bolden was the catalyst for the Eagles’ counterattack and he sent the first real chance of the game wide of the post in the 17th minute.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 16th minute when junior midfielder Jamie Delgado buried the corner kick to make the game 1-0. West Bladen immediately pressed for a response but senior midfielder Joshua DeLeon’s shot narrowly missed wide. In the 12th minute, Bolden wiggled his way free from three defenders to put him 1v1 with the Knights keeper and he successfully extended the Eagles’ lead to 2 goals.

The Knights looked to break down their opponents’ defense but had trouble finding a way through. Finally, a through ball into the Eagles’ box would cause enough panic to force a foul in the penalty area giving the away team a clear opportunity. Sophomore midfielder Kevyn De La Cruz Labra sent his penalty kick low into the left corner to get the Knights on the board with 9 minutes to go in the 1st half.

Bolden will eventually get another goal with the last kick and the 1st half ends at 3-1. The second half started with a wave of attacks from the Eagles but sophomore keeper Cade Allen kept the game within reach with a couple of great saves. Da La Cruz Labra attempted to catch the Eagles off guard with an ambitious shot from midfield but the ball just went over the bar. The Knights worked the ball around their opponents’ box once more until a challenge from behind would force the ref into giving the 2nd penalty kick of the night.

This time DeLeon stepped up to take the penalty kick and he would find the back of the net to get the Knights back into the match. The last 15 minutes of the game were end-to-end for both teams and the Knights thought they tied the game at 3-all but the sideline judge would wave it offside. A moment later, Bolden would go on and complete his hat trick for the night to make the match 4-2.

The Knights threw bodies forward in search of their next goal but it left them open to counterattacks from their opponents. Allen parried shots wide and the Eagles would miss a few chances before the ref’s final whistle.