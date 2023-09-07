ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles defeated the South Columbus Stallions for a 3-nil victory on Wednesday for a Waccamaw Conference opener. Senior midfielder Jamie Delgado led the way with two goals and junior forward Gabriel Algozy scored the first goal for the Eagles in the first half.

Senior defender Zac Metz assisted on both of Delgado’s goals and junior midfielder Chace Butler stayed active on the flank to provide an assist for Algozy. The Eagles controlled the game and their opponents found it difficult to manufacture chances in the final third. South Columbus was outshot 25-3 in their conference opener for barely a sniff at the Eagles goal.

Senior keeper Lee Barnes and junior keeper Fernando Rebollar combined their efforts to keep the clean sheet. This is the Eagles second shutout of the season as they pick up momentum for their clash with Clinton this Thursday. The Eagles move to 3-2 on the year and 1-0 in conference as of this Wednesday.