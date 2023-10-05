WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO—The St. Pauls Bulldogs defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 3-2 victory in a SAC 6 match-up Monday. The Bulldogs came back to win after falling behind 2-nil in the first half to edge out their opponents in the second half.

West Bladen sophomore forward Jonah Bryan bagged a goal and provided an assist to junior Kevyn De La Cruz Labra in the first half. Junior midfielder Christopher Ramirez Labra is credited with assisting Bryan’s goal in the first half.

St. Pauls’ got goals from junior Covin Gomez, sophomore Omar Cunuto and an own-goal from their opponents to get the late victory. West Bladen now fall to 0-3 in the conference play and now move to an overall record of 3-12 with five games remaining in the season. The Knights will take on South Columbus away from home this Thursday in a non-conference match-up.

EAST BLADEN

LAKE WACCAMAW—The East Bladen Eagles defeated the East Columbus Gators for an 8-nil victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash on Wednesday. The Eagles blitzed their opponents in the first half with six goals scored and killed the game off in the second half to secure their second straight victory. East Bladen sophomore forward found himself in good positions in the box to poach two goals in the first half. Senior midfielder Jamie Delgado dished out four assists and scored a penalty in the second half.

Junior Chace Butler, senior Connor Paddrick, junior Fernando Rebollar and senior Zac Mets all had a goal apiece. Senior keeper Lee Barnes and Rebollar are credited with the shutout victory; this is the sixth shutout victory of the season for the Eagles and their second straight game without allowing their opponents to score.

East Bladen are now 6-1 in conference play as they settle into second place in the Waccamaw with five games remaining. Their next game will be at home this Monday against the first place Pender Patriots.