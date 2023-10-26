ROCKY POINT — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Heide Trask Titans for a 2-nil victory on Wednesday night in a Waccamaw Conference clash.

The Eagles scored two goals in the second half to get past their opponents away from home.

Senior midfielder Jamie Delgado and sophomore forward Tevin McClean scored for the Eagles with distribution coming from Gabril Algozy for both goals.

Junior keeper Fernando Rebollar and senior keeper Lee Barnes combined for the shutout win but their defense didn’t give them much to do with solid defense in the back. Senior left-back Zac Metz finished the game with 29 steals.

East Bladen clinched second place in the Waccamaw with the victory on Wednesday night and they will have a spot in the postseason coming up next week after finishing their regular-season with an overall record of 13-6.

Pender were crowned Waccamaw Conference champions with a few games to spare and should be amongst the top seeds come playoff time.

FINAL STANDINGS FOR WACCAMAW

Pender (14-5,12-0)

East Bladen (13-6,10-2)

Heide Trask (11-11-1,8-4)

South Columbus (5-14, 5-7)

East Columbus (4-10-1, 3-8-1)

Whiteville (4-14-1, 3-8-1)

West Columbus (0-14, 0-12)