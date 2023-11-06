HOBBTON — The number-one seeded Hobbton Wildcats defeated the 16th-seeded East Bladen Eagles for a 5-nil victory in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs last Thursday. The Wildcats scored three goals in the first half before adding two more in the final half to advance to the third round on Monday against eighth-seeded Pender.

East Bladen concluded their season with an overall record of 14-7 and they finished in second place in their first year in the Waccamaw Conference.

Second Round Results for WACCAMAW 1A (Thursday):

No. 8 Pender defeats No. 9 Cape Hatteras 4-0

Second Round Results For WACCAMAW/SAC 6 2A (Thursday):

No. 1 Clinton defeats No. 16 Washington 2-1

No. 3 Jordan defeats No. 19 St. Pauls 5-0

No. 6 Wallace-Rose Hill defeats No. 11 Midway 3-0

No. 26 North Lenoir defeats No. 10 Heide Trask 2-1

Third Round WACCAMAW 1A (Monday):

No. 8 Pender at No. 1 Hobbton

Third Round WACCAMAW/SAC 6 2A (Monday):

No. 8 Bunn at No. 1 Clinton