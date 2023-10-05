ELIZABETHTOWN-The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Red Springs Lady Red Devils in a double-header this Wednesday in a SAC 6 Conference clash. The Lady Knights took the first match for an 8-1 victory and took the second match by forfeit to push their record to 4-4 in conference play.
Singles
Yari Santana (WB) defeated Red Springs #1 8-0
Yuri Santana (WB) def. Red Springs #2 8-3
Red Springs #3 def. Madison Wilkins (WB) 8-4
Ashley Sanchez Resendiz (WB) def. Red Springs #4 8-1
Lauren Douglas (WB) def. Red Springs #5 8-0
Faith Wren (WB) def. Red Springs #6 8-0
Doubles
Yari Santana/Yuri Santana (WB) def. Red Springs #1 8-1
Sanchez Resendiz/Wilkins (WB) def. Red Springs #2 8-4
Valeria Lopez Martinez/Chastity Singletary (WB) def. Red Springs #3 8-5