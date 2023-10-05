ELIZABETHTOWN-The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Red Springs Lady Red Devils in a double-header this Wednesday in a SAC 6 Conference clash. The Lady Knights took the first match for an 8-1 victory and took the second match by forfeit to push their record to 4-4 in conference play.

Singles

Yari Santana (WB) defeated Red Springs #1 8-0

Yuri Santana (WB) def. Red Springs #2 8-3

Red Springs #3 def. Madison Wilkins (WB) 8-4

Ashley Sanchez Resendiz (WB) def. Red Springs #4 8-1

Lauren Douglas (WB) def. Red Springs #5 8-0

Faith Wren (WB) def. Red Springs #6 8-0

Doubles

Yari Santana/Yuri Santana (WB) def. Red Springs #1 8-1

Sanchez Resendiz/Wilkins (WB) def. Red Springs #2 8-4

Valeria Lopez Martinez/Chastity Singletary (WB) def. Red Springs #3 8-5