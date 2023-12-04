BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights had two of their own selected to the All-SAC 6 Team for their outstanding play on the tennis court.

Senior Yari Santana and junior Yuri Santana teamed up for a 7-9 record in doubles matches to earn their names on the list. Together, they picked up key wins against Clinton and St. Pauls in the SAC 6 Conference Tournament to advance themselves to the doubles final.

The Santana’s would go on to lose against Fairmount in the finals but their effort in the tournament and throughout the season qualified them for the 2A NCHSAA Mid-East Regional for pairs.

Yari Santana was also the Lady Knight no. 1 in singles and she posted an individual record of 5-8. Yuri Santana was no. 2 in the pecking order for singles and she posted an individual record of 6-7. Clinton’s Kensley Puryear was named “Player of the Year” to round-off a great year on the tennis court. Fairmont was crowned this year’s SAC 6 Champions and their head coach Marvin Jacobs was named “Coach of the Year.”

Fairmont also had three names to make the All-Conference list–Madalynn Goodwin, Skylar McNeil, and Addison Waldo. St. Pauls was represented by Donae Hernandez and Dana Sanchez as their teams All-Conference performers. Ashley Dominguez and Prudence Muhamba were the representatives for Red Springs.