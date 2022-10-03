CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers hosted the Arizona Cardinals in a 26-16 defeat Sunday.

The Panthers and the Cardinals were going back and forth testing each other’s fortitude for much of the 1st quarter. The stalemate was finally broken on an interception returned for a touchdown from Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu to put his team up six to start the 2nd quarter.

The Cardinals got the ball back but a sloppy drive forced them to punt the ball away to the Panthers. The home team looked to extend their lead with 6 minutes left in the half but a fumble from Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfeild gave the Cardinals opportunity. The next Cardinal drive was highlighted by quarterback Kyler Murray’s ability to move around the pocket. Murray helped march his team down the field but would be stopped on the Panthers 20 yd line.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater would connect on a 33 yd field goal to make the game 7-3 with 3:34 left in the 2nd quarter. The Panthers attempting to move the ball and snatch a score in the dying minutes of the half resulted in a Mayfield interception. The Cardinals had a minute to work their offense but quickly punted the ball back in 3 plays. Mayfield made up for his past mistake and found his tight end Tommy Tremble for a 16 yd pass that got them to the Cardinals 42 yd line.

The Panthers kicker Eddy Pieneiro would eventually make a 54 yd field goal as the half ended at 10-3. The Panthers would start the 3rd quarter with the ball but a negative 3 play drive would reward them with nothing. Murray and Ertz would connect on a 2 yd touchdown pass to make the game interesting with 7:42 in the quarter. The Panthers faithful in Bank of America Stadium hoped to see their offense respond with a drive of their own but their next possession would end with another punt. The Cardinals offense would be in complete control to close out the 3rd and ended a long drive with a field goal from Prater in the beginning of the 4th.

The score now 13-10 in the 4th, the Panthers offense came on the field with all the pressure to not let the game get away from them in the final stretch. Unfortunately for the Panthers the situation went from bad to worse when a Mayfield pass would be tipped in the air and intercepted by Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck at the Panthers 4 yd line.

It only took the Cardinals 2 plays to punch the ball in the endzone on a 4 yd scramble from Murray. The Panthers offense struggled to get anything going and went 4-and-out on a crucial possession. The Cardinals collecting the ball in favorable possession would put the game out of reach when Murray and his wideout Marquise Brown connected on a 23 yd touchdown pass to make the score 26-10 with 7:37 left in the game.

The Panthers managed to score quickly on a 13 yd touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey to make the score 26-16. The failed two point attempt and failed onside kick would crush any hope the Panthers had to get back in the game.