Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker is asking for help from the public in identifying a man who used a cloned credit card at an ATM machine in Clarkton on Feb. 18.

The male subject in the photograph was seen accompanied by two white males. After his transaction at the machine he was seen getting in the silver four door sedan also pictured. These images were captured from the ATM camera.

If you have any information on this case please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.