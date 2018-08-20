DEQ session in Elizabethtown on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Updates on the state’s GenX investigation will be shared by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality on Aug. 30.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Center, 450 Smith Circle, a news release from DEQ says.

GenX is the chemical compound that, 14 months ago, was discovered having been released from the Fayetteville Works facility on the Bladen-Cumberland county line on N.C. 87. Its effects on humans is still being researched; it has caused forms of cancer in animals.

The release says the Division of Waste Management will present data on the granulated activated carbon filter testing program. Also, the Division of Air Quality will present information on Chemours’ application to add a regenerative thermal oxidizer to further reduce emissions.

This is the sixth public information session, the release says.

