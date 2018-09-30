Bladenboro teen missing

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing Bladenboro teen.

Chantal Kristen Carrico, 16, was last seen Sept. 21 at 1575 Singletary Mill Pond Road in Bladenboro. She is considered a runaway from a foster care home and may possibly be with an Hispanic male named Paco. She was last seen in a small, dark-colored four-door sedan with an unknown friend named Marina.

Anyone with information on Kristen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.