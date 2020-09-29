Mighty Echoes in concert Sunday at Cape Fear Farmer’s Market

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sunday afternoon will be bringing music and worship to the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

“For the best part of 20 years we have done events with the Mighty Echoes,” said the Rev. Cameron McGill of the Lake Church. “Then corona hit and we had to put things on hold.”

For the event at 3 p.m., McGill said that attendees need to bring their chairs for the gospel music concert. This year marks 60 years for the group.

“We are going to trust people to maintain social distancing,” he said of the outdoor event.

McGill said the group is expected to perform for about 90 minutes to two hours.

“This event is going to be a casual, come and go as you please,” he said.

Attendees can expect the headliner of the Mighty Echoes, the Lake Church praise team, and also a brief encouraging message.

“Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe will be open Sunday afternoon for folks,” he said.

There is no charge or tickets required for the free community outdoor concert.

