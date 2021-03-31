Good Friday, Easter services planned

FRIDAY

• Victory Baptist Church, 7 p.m., Good Friday service. The service will include special music and a message on “The Spotless Lamb.” Victory Baptist is at 2012 S. Madison St. in Whiteville. More information: call Gary Ledbetter, the pastor, at 910-642-3500.

SUNDAY

• Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 10 a.m., “Resurrection Sunday” worship service. This is a drive-in format. Congregants can bring chairs or remain in their vehicles. Message from the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin. The entire service will be live on Facebook and WBLA, at 1440 on AM. Communion will be served. Baldwin Branch is located at 4047 NC 242 Highway South just outside of Elizabethtown.

• Victory Baptist Church, 11 a.m., Easter service. Victory Baptist is at 2012 S. Madison St. in Whiteville. More information: call Gary Ledbetter, the pastor, at 910-642-3500.

ONGOING

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. No fee is involved. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive, in Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• Prayer Power Ministry, corporate prayer every Saturday at 6:15 a.m. Conference call 605-475-4120, access code 3390591#.

• Power in Word ministry is heard on WBLA radio each Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Bible teaching is by conference call at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. Call 605-313-6086, access code 201062#.