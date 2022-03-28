Home Top Stories PATTY EVERS ON ESPN2 Top Stories PATTY EVERS ON ESPN2 March 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print CHICAGO — Watch East Bladen Higvh girls varsity basketball coach Patty Evers lead a team of McDonald’s All-Americans tonight in a girl’s all-star basketball game. The game will be televised on ESPN2 starting at 6:30 p.m. View Comments Elizabethtown scattered clouds enter location 2.1 ° C 3 ° 0.6 ° 44 % 2.6kmh 40 % Mon 8 ° Tue 15 ° Wed 22 ° Thu 21 ° Fri 11 °