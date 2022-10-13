The operation was carried out in Tar Heel, East Arcadia, and Bladenboro.

TAR HEEL — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, along with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted Operation Zero Tolerance in Tar Heel, Bladenboro, and East Arcadia on Oct. 12.

This operation was in response to complaints by community residents regarding the use and distribution of narcotics in their areas.

The operation was comprised of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team.

The results of Operation Zero Tolerance consisted of over 18 narcotic offenses, ranging from marijuana possession to methamphetamine distribution, as well as four firearm offenses, 14 criminal and traffic offenses, and two fugitives arrested for outstanding warrants.