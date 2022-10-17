ELIZABETHTOWN — The Pink Lady, the newest edition to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office’s fleet of patrol vehicles, made her debut at the Bladen County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

The Bladen County Courthouse and Bladen County Department of Social Services hosted the photo opportunity which allowed those who are diagnosed with or have survived breast cancer to take a picture with the pink vehicle.

The Pink Lady was added to the fleet to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as those who have the disease currently, who have had it in the past, and those whose lives have been taken by it.

To schedule an appearance by the Pink Lady at an event, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and arrangements will be made for you.