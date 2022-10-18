Mayor Sylvia Campbell watches as Terri Maria, her family, and Terri Dennison pose with the freshly cut ribbon.

The Mermaid Castle as Mermaid N Sam is located on Broad Street in Elizabethtown and is impossible to miss due to the bright blue color of the house.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Mermaid Castle as The Mermaid N Sam held a ribbon-cutting on Friday to celebrate the opening of their unique new business.

Co-Owner Terri Maria greeted guests as people poured into her boutique to look around and congratulate her and partner Steve Mills on their new adventure.

Terri beamed with excitement as she scurried around, talking to everybody whilst simultaneously finishing up any little tasks that needed to be done before the ceremony began.

From the moment one entered The Mermaid Castle, one could immediately feel the calm energy in the air. There is no shortage of color and certainly no shortage of crystals.

The shop offers so much that listing every item would quickly fill the pages of this newspaper. There are leather-bound journals, mystery boxes, jewelry of all sorts, soaps, clothes, lotions, and so much more.

I definitely learned that when you’re shopping in The Mermaid Castle, you should browse as slowly as you can so as not to miss a single available item.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Terri spoke a bit about how much this accomplishment means to her and her family. She was of course joined by partner Steve Mills (whose initials spell out the SAM in “Mermaid N Sam”), but also by her son. The love they all have for one another was palpable.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell congratulated the trio and welcomed them to Elizabethtown before getting into place to cut the ribbon.

Terri Dennison of the Chamber of Commerce directed everyone to look forward for photos, counted down, and Mills did the honors and cut the big, red ribbon. The crowd clapped and cheered, as everyone made their congratulations known.

Terri Maria invited everyone back in to look around the store further and get some delicious croissants from Burney’s. She and I spoke briefly about her son’s band and her plans to bring more artistic events to Elizabethtown.

It was a lovely event, a beautiful shop, and the beginning of a beautiful new business with so much to offer to Bladen County residents.