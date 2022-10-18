BLADENBORO — On Monday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Lewis Street in Bladenboro. They were assisted by the Community Impact Team.

While executing the search warrant, deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material. Dorothy Deaver, 36 of Bladenboro, has subsequently been charged with selling and delivering methamphetamine, as well as possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for selling/keeping a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deaver received a $50,000 secure bond.

This search warrant was the result of multiple community complaints.