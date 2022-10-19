LAURINBURG — After almost two years since the disappearance of Brandon McDonald, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the case and any leads that come in.

“I want to bring closure to Mrs. Dena and Brandon’s family,” said Sergeant Popynick in the Investigations Unit. “I will not stop until I find him”

On Monday, a search was held by Laurinburg Police Department following several tips they had received regarding a location of interest.

The search was conducted at a large pond just off Old Lumberton Road in Laurinburg. The North Carolina K9 Sonar Unit out of Rocky Mount was on location and was quickly able to search the large pond using a Side Scan Sonar machine. With a boat speed of approximately three miles per hour, a three-man team can search the equivalent of 40 football fields in one hour, allowing the diver to easily find the exact location for recovery. The machine has been described as working similarly to an ultrasound.

Led by founder Monica Caison, volunteers from Community United Effort (CUE) were also on site. Their hard work, as well as the hard work of their four-legged partners, was an integral part of the search.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office asked that, if you have any information about this case, please call 910-862-6960. A Governor’s Reward is being offered.