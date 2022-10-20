ELIZABETHTOWN – East Bladen High School has announced that a ceremony to name their basketball court in honor of Coach Patty Evers will be held on Nov. 6th, at 3 p.m. at the school.

“Coach Evers is the model of excellence on and off the court and has led the East Bladen Athletic Department, most notably the girls’ basketball program, to be known and respected across North Carolina,” said the East Bladen Booster Club. “However, even more importantly, she has inspired our community and specifically hundreds of young ladies to become the best they can be.”

In Evers’ 21st season as East Bladen’s head coach, the Lady Eagles posted a 26-4 record and reached the Class 2A Eastern Regional Semifinals.

In her 26 seasons (21 at East Bladen and 5 seasons prior to that at Tar Heel HighSchool), Evers’ teams have won 565 games and lost only 134. At East Bladen, her Lady Eagles have posted a record of 491-92, won 13 conference championships, reached the regionals 10 times, won four Eastern Regional championships, and claimed four state runners-up finishes.

On March 29 of this year, Evers and her 2 long-time assistants, Adam West and Megan Kirby, coached the East Bladen team to a 95-75 victory in the McDonald’s All-American All-Star Game in Chicago. Evers is the first North Carolina high school basketball coach to be invited to coach in the McDonald’s All-America game.

However, that was not the first time Evers had been selected to coach in an all-star game. In 2019, she coached the North Carolina team to an 80-59 victory in the Carolinas Classic

In Nov. 2021, Evers was named a recipient of the 2021 John Wooden Legacy Award. She has also won several awards from the North Carolina High School Atheltic Association, including the Doris Howard Female State Coach of the Year, the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award, and the Homer Thompson “Eight Who Make a Difference” Award.