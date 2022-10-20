ELIZABETHTOWN — On Wednesday, The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office held a Swearing-In Ceremony.

Among those hired were six deputy sheriffs— three detectives, two school resource officers (SRO), and one patrol.

The names and positions of the new hires are:

William D. Britt — Deputy Sheriff (Patrol)

Mark A. Corder — Deputy Sheriff (Detective)

Justin H. Hewett — Deputy Sheriff (Detective)

Michael D. Kellihan — Deputy Sheriff (Detective)

Makenna P. Phillips — Deputy Sheriff (SRO)

Brianna N. Smith — Deputy Sheriff (SRO)

The Sheriff’s Office is “proud to have such a great group of ladies and gentlemen joining our team” and “would like to send a special thank you to those that came to see their loved ones and celebrate this honor.”