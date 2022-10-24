DUBLIN — The Bladen County 911 Communications Center received a call at approximately 2:37 a.m. on Sunday morning regarding a noise disturbance from an open field at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. The open field was located on a piece of abandoned property.

However, as deputies were responding to the initial noise complaint, the call was upgraded to shots fired. Deputies were then informed that a person had been shot prior to their arrival.

A spokesperson from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office as said that there was an altercation that led to the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found 24-year-old Chasity Baxley in critical condition with a gunshot wound. She was then taken to Bladen County Hospital.

Makei Hill, a 17-year-old male, was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Bladen County Hospital by EMS. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

As deputies investigated, Javonta Purdie, 30 years of age, was found dead at the scene.

Approximately 150-200 people were gathered in the field at the abandoned property but left when law enforcement arrived.

A suspect has not been named and there is no information regarding who committed the crimes.

A press release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office stated that they are “currently working with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also known as ATF to solve this violent crime.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.