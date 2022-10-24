ELIZABETHTOWN — The 9th Annual Roger’s Wish Project began on Sept. 30 and will run through Nov. 3.

Roger’s Wish is a blanket drive for the needy and was founded in 2013 by the late Roger Grunder of Elizabethtown.

Before he passed, Roger lived homeless for 19 years and wanted to help others be able to stay warm during the winter months.

To gain assistance with his mission, Roger approached his friend Curt Vincent, former Bladen Journal editor.

Roger lost his life in a single-car accident in the industrial park section of Elizabethtown. The project was only three weeks in.

Just two days before his fatal accident, Roger accepted Jesus into his heart at a local church.

Curt Vincent and the Bladen Journal staff decided to continue Roger’s mission in his name each year.

Since its inception, Roger’s Wish has collected and distributed more than 1000 donated items thanks to generous donations from Bladen County residents.

Some of the donations received in past years, however, have come from as far away as New York and Florida.

Over the past several years, Roger’s Wish has garnered coverage from WWAY and WECT news stations, as well as Carolina Country Magazine.

In the project’s second year, the Bladen Journal earned a second-place award for best community newspaper project in a statewide competition.

As a thoughtful and caring individual, Roger believed in helping those around him by reaching out with a servant’s heart.

Nine years after Roger’s earthly departure, his mission continues to benefit those less fortunate.

New or gently used blankets and sleeping bags will be accepted at the Bladen County Library and the Bladen Journal office, located at the Small Business Incubator in front of the library, during regular business hours.

Donations will be accepted through Thursday, Nov. 3.

The distribution day for Roger’s Wish will be on Nov. 4 at the Bladen County Library in Elizabethtown.