ELIZABETHTOWN — According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, an 8-month-old baby died following a car accident in Bladen County. The driver, Brittany Pope, has been charged with driving while impaired (DWI).

A representative from N.C. State Highway Patrol has stated that Pope was driving with two passengers, including the child, on Oct. 22 when the car crashed into a tree beside Susie Sand Hill Road at approximately 5:51 p.m.

The baby’s car seat was not buckled into the car and, despite an attempt to airlift the infant to a nearby hospital, they died as a result of their injuries.

Pope was hospitalized with a broken wrist following the crash, while the other passenger sustained only minor injuries.

Pope has been charged with a DWI, but felony charges may be filed pending the decision of the Highway Patrol and the District Attorney.